NCAB Group AB (publ) (STO:NCAB) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll evaluate NCAB Group AB (publ) (STO:NCAB) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for NCAB Group:

0.38 = kr111m ÷ (kr672m – kr317m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, NCAB Group has an ROCE of 38%.

See our latest analysis for NCAB Group

Is NCAB Group’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that NCAB Group’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 20% average in the Electronic industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, NCAB Group’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

OM:NCAB Past Revenue and Net Income, February 20th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect NCAB Group’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

NCAB Group has total liabilities of kr317m and total assets of kr672m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 47% of its total assets. NCAB Group’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

What We Can Learn From NCAB Group’s ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research. But note: NCAB Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).