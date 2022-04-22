NCAR Fire near Boulder believed to be human-caused, but no suspects identified

Apr. 21—Boulder County investigators believe the NCAR Fire was human-caused, but do not have any leads on a suspect or suspects at this time.

The NCAR Fire burned 190 acres and prompted thousands of evacuations in south Boulder in March before firefighters were able to contain the fire.

The investigation into the cause was led by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office as officials initially believed the fire started in unincorporated Boulder County.

The precise origin of the fire was determined to be just a few feet off of the Bear Canyon Trail inside Boulder city limits. But since it was inside city limits by less than one hundred feet and detectives with the sheriff's office were already heavily involved in the investigation, the sheriff's office kept the case and collaborated with personnel from the city of Boulder, a release stated.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is believed to be human-caused. Boulder County sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield said there were remnants of a small campfire just off the trail, but no associated campsite.

Investigators reviewed more than 20 tips from the public, examined potential video and photographic evidence, and spoke to potential witnesses who had been on the trail that day but have not been able to identify a suspect or suspects.

"At this point, investigators with the sheriff's office have exhausted all leads and have not been able to identify a suspect," the sheriff's office stated. "At this time, barring receipt of any substantial leads, our investigation into the NCAR Fire will be inactivated."

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-564-2679 or email BCSOTips@bouldercounty.org.