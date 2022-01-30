NCC Group (LON:NCC) Will Pay A Dividend Of UK£0.015

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of UK£0.015 per share on the 4th of March. This means that the annual payment will be 2.3% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

NCC Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

NCC Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, NCC Group's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 170.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 59% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

NCC Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was UK£0.022, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.046. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.9% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

NCC Group May Have Challenges Growing The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see NCC Group has been growing its earnings per share at 9.8% a year over the past five years. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

We'd also point out that NCC Group has issued stock equal to 10% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about NCC Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think NCC Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for NCC Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

