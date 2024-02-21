NCCC no more -- SUNY Niagara designation announced Wednesday

Feb. 21—SANBORN — Niagara County Community College has gone through many changes over the years, the latest brings an entirely new name.

The institution announced Wednesday it will now go by SUNY Niagara, with a new advertising campaign starting March 1. A new logo was also introduced with the new name. It replaces the previous logo containing the Lewis Library and the NCCC wording.

"Making this change to SUNY Niagara is not just a new logo and name, it is a renewed commitment to Niagara County and our community as a whole," said college president William Murabito. "This new brand will strengthen our position in Western New York and we are excited to move forward in this new direction."

The process started in the fall of 2022 as part of the college's 60th anniversary. Faculty members gathered on a rebranding committee and worked with Buffalo consulting firm Fifteen.

The work involved focus groups and surveys with prospective students, current students, guidance counselors and members of the community regarding their thoughts on the potential name change. The year-and-a-half-long process involved research, design, planning and approval by college boards.

Barbara DeSimone, the assistant vice president of institutional advancement who was part of the rebranding committee, said members overwhelmingly received positive feedback on the name change.

Other New York community colleges have renamed themselves to emphasize being part of the SUNY system rather than a community college — like SUNY Erie, SUNY Adirondack, SUNY Orange, SUNY Schenectady, SUNY Sullivan, and SUNY Ulster.

DeSimone said with the college recruiting students outside of Western New York, prospective students may not have heard of NCCC, but they have heard of SUNY.

But with change comes the sometimes long period of adjustment.

"We know people are going to continue to call us NCCC," DeSimone said.

The upcoming rebranding campaign involves updating campus signage and recruitment materials and new TV ads. The first of which showed during the announcement, emphasizing SUNY Niagara's affordability, more than 50 certification programs, 18:1 student-to-faculty ratio, and campus experience.