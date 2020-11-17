NCCI Releases Its Countrywide Court Case Update

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) released its Countrywide Court Case Update providing a look at some of the key cases and decisions monitored by NCCI's Legal Division that may impact workers compensation across the US. This November 2020 edition contains updated information on cases previously introduced, and presents new cases and decisions including key COVID-19-related rulings.

"NCCI is committed to monitoring court cases with potential implications for the workers compensation system," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. "The Countrywide Court Case Update is a valuable resource for insurers, regulators, and others who rely on NCCI to deliver insights on critical issues."

In this report you will learn about court cases regarding:

Key COVID-19 court cases that could impact workers compensation

Workers compensation exclusive remedy

Challenges to state adoption of third-party guides

Marijuana developments

Air ambulance reimbursement: state vs. federal law

Other federal and state developments

For additional information on other COVID-19-related state and federal cases with potential implications for workers compensation insurance, visit Court Case Insights on ncci.com.

Read the full Countrywide Court Case Update report.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

