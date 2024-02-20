NCCU looks to grow adult learning enrollment with Project Kitty Hawk
Project Kitty Hawk first launched with NC Central in October as part of its RN to BSN program;
Project Kitty Hawk first launched with NC Central in October as part of its RN to BSN program;
Get access to the retailer's best holiday deals for less, plus fringe benefits like cheaper gas.
GlobalFoundries has secured $1.5 billion in CHIPS Act funding to bolster domestic semiconductor supply chains. Among other things, the company aims to produce "high value technologies not currently available in the US" at a new facility.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. As an AI expert at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI), an international initiative to promote responsible AI use, Tiedrich develops approaches for AI that evaluate and manage risk while aligning law, policy and practices with science. Tiedrich, a tech transactions and intellectual property attorney, also served on the Biden Campaign Policy Committee and is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
Grab killer deals on big brands like Le Creuset, Kate Spade, Ugg, Casper, Dry Bar and more.
Softer-than-expected economic data has provided the first gut check for investors since consensus began embracing a soft landing for the US economy in December.
Who will be playing the starring role in March Madness this season? Here are 10 players to keep an eye on as the tournament draws closer.
Earlier this week, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead at UC Berkeley of an apparent drug overdose, according to his grandmother, Esther Wojcicki. Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of the Alphabet-owned subsidiary one year ago, writing in a blog post that after nine years in the role, she'd "decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."
Astroscale's ADRAS-J satellite will attempt to demonstrate the safe approach and characterization of a space junk target. It launched from New Zealand on Sunday atop an Electron rocket from Rocket Lab.
A new dating app was released just in time for Valentine’s Day, but there’s a catch: You must have at least a 675 credit score to use it. Launched by financial platform Neon Money Club, Score is a dating app for people with good to excellent credit, and it seeks to help raise awareness about the importance of finances in relationships. TC’s Dominic-Madori Davis gave us a look at what the startup aims to do and how it came about.
In the second installment of our adventure project cars, we meet the Jambulance after 3.5 years and get it started. And kill some wasps.
This week, OpenAI stunned the blogosphere with the release of Sora, a new AI model that can generate videos in impressively high fidelity. Elsewhere, startup Score released a dating app exclusive to people with good to excellent credit scores.
Even Martha Washington would be buying in bulk right now.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. Irene Solaiman began her career in AI as a researcher and public policy manager at OpenAI, where she led a new approach to the release of GPT-2, a predecessor to ChatGPT. After serving as an AI policy manager at Zillow for nearly a year, she joined Hugging Face as the head of global policy.
Driesell retired in 2003 as the fourth-winningest NCAA Division I men’s basketball coach.
Epic just announced that Apple has granted it an iOS dev account for Europe after a lengthy legal battle. The company said that it’ll be launching a digital storefront for iOS devices, along with the hit game Fortnite, later this year.
Kawasaki launches the Ninja 7 and Z7 motorcycles, which are full hybrid bikes. They combine 451-cc engines with electric motors.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Details about new leadership will be announced next week, according to the league.
8BitDo’s Nintendo-inspired wireless mechanical keyboard is currently on sale on Amazon for up to 15 percent off. Right now, you can order the Famicom-inspired keyboard for $85.49 or the NES-inspired model for $90.