NCCU scholarship launched in honor of murdered woman
Tracey McKoy died from gun violence two years ago while visiting family in Wilmington, NC.
Tracey McKoy died from gun violence two years ago while visiting family in Wilmington, NC.
The Fed is expected to hold rates steady this week. Wall Street will be watching for any signs that the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the 1980s is now over.
The Eagles' starting offense failed to each the end zone Sunday for the first time since 2016. Can Philly right the ship in the coming weeks?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
I even pre-loaded it with photos — save 30% and win the holidays.
Kevin Costner and Jewel! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco! While 2023 seemed to be the year of divorces, new couples are stepping out in time amid the holidays.
The New York Times addresses why and how more than 7,300 pedestrians died in the U.S. in 2021 — three-quarters of them in the nighttime.
The company announced that it closed $9.5 million in seed funding led by Upfront Ventures alongside Oceans Ventures, Venrex Investment Management, Marlinspike Partners and Embedded Ventures, to further accelerate deployment of scopes and the developer platform. Cambium, a startup founded in 2020 by Simon Waddington and COO Stephan Herrera, wants to reinvigorate advanced materials development for defense, aerospace, automotive and more by mining the vast and complex world of biological systems.
Justin Herbert sustained a second fractured finger, this time on his right hand against the Broncos.
While Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers sit at the top of this draft class, the consensus strength lies in the group of forwards and centers who are eligible.
Mike Tomlin also announced that Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are both in concussion protocol.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
"There are specific moments in celebrity culture that have been really influential in the sneaker world and have opened up new paradigms for shoes," a "sneakerhead" tells Yahoo.
The former "Full Frontal" host on setting boundaries, spin class and why she needs to be "en route to sleep by 7:30."
Artists who offer their music in spatial audio on Apple Music might receive higher royalties starting next year.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
If you base your opinions on recent news, you might think that the electric vehicle industry in the U.S. is in dire straits. Headlines tout that carmakers are worried about EV growth, consumer demand is waning, and President Biden's tax breaks haven't helped drive consumers towards EVs. Electric vehicles are actually selling faster than any other automotive segment, and total sales are expected to exceed 1 million for the first time this year.
Why this mom includes Santa in her family's Christmas traditions — and why experts say it's OK if you don't.
Featuring a perfect winter trench coat that's already haunting my dreams.
Despite delays, the plan to connect Tumblr's blogging site to the wider world of decentralized social media, also known as the "fediverse," is still on, it seems. Over a year ago, Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg — whose company acquired Tumblr from Verizon in 2019 -- posted on Twitter that the site would "soon" add support for ActivityPub, the protocol powering Twitter/X rival Mastodon and other decentralized social apps. To complicate matters further, Tumblr recently cut a number of staff, relocating many to other projects within its parent company Automattic, which runs WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Pocket Casts and more, including the recently acquired Texts.com.