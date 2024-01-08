NCDOT orders all light rail cars with overdue maintenance out of service

After a light rail car got a flat tire, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has ordered all light rail cars with overdue maintenance off the tracks.

In a directive obtained by Channel 9, the NCDOT said the flat happened on Thursday morning. The Charlotte Area Transit System vehicle was taken out of service that day and was inspected later at the yard.

ALSO READ: Another light rail car derailed, CATS says

The directive says the flat was caused by “excessive wheel play.”

The NCDOT directed CATS to remove all light rail cats from service that have “overdue maintenance overhaul work associated with it.” They aren’t to be put back into service until they’ve been inspected, NCDOT said.

(WATCH BELOW: CATS’ light rail manager placed on administrative leave)