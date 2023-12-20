NCDOT releases updated timeline for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closure

The N.C. Department of Transportation has released a more detailed timeline of expected lane closures on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

Chad Kimes, NCDOT division engineer, said during a press conference Wednesday that on Jan. 11, temporary lane closures are expected to begin for the outside lanes of the bridge between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The closures of these lanes during nighttime hours will allow the contractors to build their work areas beside and underneath the bridge with minimal impact on traffic, Kimes said.

Sometime in the two weeks following, inside lane closures will occur during these same hours.

More: With repairs to close lanes on the Memorial Bridge for months, where will the trucks go?

Chad Kimes, division engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, discusses a tentative timeline for the upcoming Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures, among other project details.

On Jan. 28, New Hanover and Brunswick County residents can expect the full closure of bridge lanes carrying traffic inbound into Wilmington, Kimes said.

The closure of these lanes will allow for workers to begin replacement of stringers, or beams that support the deck underneath the bridge, and install the new deck.

Replacement of the stringers is the main focus of the bridge repairment project, Kimes said.

As to why both lanes for inbound traffic need to be closed for repairs at the same time, Kimes said "the beams weren't designed based on lane width." For this reason, both lanes need to be closed to safely make the repairs and redirect traffic.

The Memorial Bridge currently has 12 spans of stringers, Kimes said. Each has shown to be sagging after survey analysis.

More: Local officials, DOT squabble as Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures loom

Chad Kimes, division engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, discusses the details of replacing stringers as part of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge rehabilitation project.

The bridge is expected to reopen to inbound traffic on March 31, Kimes said.

Following the conclusion of the Azalea Festival on April 9, outbound traffic lanes will close for repairs.

The entirety of the project is expected to be completed on May 23, prior to Memorial Day, Kimes said.

Kimes said these deadlines were established to "keep us out of the hurricane season of [20]24."

On Nov. 30, Southern Road & Bridge LLC was awarded the $7.1 million contract to complete the repairs.

Kimes said the NCDOT is still looking into the option of hiring additional crew to provide support, something that will be discussed further after the initial inbound lane closures take place on Jan. 28.

Though workers will not replace stringers during nighttime hours due to safety concerns throughout the duration of the project, Kimes assured Wilmington residents that other preparations and projects related to the bridge repairs will be occurring around the clock.

Kimes said the current "schedule is as aggressive as it can be."

Additional message boards will be placed on designated detours, namely the Isabel Holmes Bridge and I-140, Kimes said. Google, Apple, and Waze will be updated on the closures to redirect drivers as well.

Other roadway construction projects will be delayed until the repairs on the Memorial Bridge are complete, Kimes said. This includes the paving of I-140.

Throughout the duration of the project, Kimes said it is "critical that we all work together" to minimize and handle negative impacts.

When asked about potential concerns from commuters and other residents, Kimes said the NCDOT "wants [those] concerns brought to [them]" so teams may work to mitigate such issues.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closure timeline released by NCDOT