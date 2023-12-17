NCDOT setting sights on replacing county bridge

NCDOT is preparing to replace the bridge on Oak Grove Road.

Regular commuters on Oak Grove Road have probably noticed some work going on around the bridge near Moss Lake.

According to Josh White, North Carolina Department of Transportation Division 12 bridge program engineer, crews are preparing the site for the installation of a new bridge.

Here’s what to know:

Why is the bridge being replaced? And what does that project entail?

"The existing structure is nearing the end of its service life. The project consists of building a new bridge to the south of the existing bridge. The bridge is 68 years old and was originally constructed in 1955. Only minor routine maintenance has been required to keep it in service."

Will Oak Grove Road be closed at any point to complete this project?

"Drivers can continue using the existing bridge during construction; no offsite detour will be necessary. No anticipated road closure is expected during the life of this project."

What is the timeline, when did work begin and when is it expected to be completed?

Utility relocation is currently underway. The project is scheduled for contractors to bid in the fall of 2024. After the contract is awarded, it is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete.

What is the cost?

The current total cost including design, right of way acquisition, utility relocation, environmental activities and construction is approximately $8 million. The final cost will depend on the outcome of the lowest contractor bid.

