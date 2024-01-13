NCH Heart Institute timeline, Tigertail Beach neglect, our voting system works | Letters

NCH Heart Institute timeline

Has Naples City Council delayed NCH’s Heart Institute?As a nearby neighbor, I’ve watched the Heart Institute development evolve.A narrative is traveling through the Naples community alleging the Council has “kicked the can down the road too long.” To modulate the tone of the discussion of the Heart Institute expansion, I present these facts from minutes of city meetings:June 2021: NCH requested that their 26-acre campus be removed from the city’s zoning requirements, skirting the Charter Height Amendment passed by voters in 2000. Many citizens and neighbors found the prospect of unlimited heights on 26 acres nestled in a residential neighborhood to be too much, and pressed the City Council to only approve the zoning needed for a new Heart Institute.

November 2021: Letter to the mayor and City Council NCH’s top Management asked for “…one single new six-story building plus a new parking garage on the main campus.”March 2022: NCH requested a 10-acre hospital zoning district within their campus for a proposed heart institute building of 5 stories at a height of 73’.September 2022: City Council approved an ordinance to allow community hospitals be added to the conditional uses of a public service district, allowing an excess of three stories as long as it is compatible with adjacent buildings and the height is needed to achieve the intended purpose. At this meeting, Councilman Ray Christman asked NCH for a more definite timeline of the project as a whole. In response, Paula McMichael, vice president of Naples-based developers Hole Montes, told council the developers haven’t begun the official site plan process yet, but it will take around six months.

February 2023: Initial Design Review Board (DRB) consideration of Heart Institute, requested resubmittal from NCH with consideration of 13 changes.April 2023: DRB granted preliminary design approval of NCH’s revised application for the new Heart Institute.November 2023: Planning Advisory Board (PAB) considered NCH petition and concluded they did not have sufficient information to recommend approval and asked NCH to address 12 issues prior to a rehearing. These issues included circulation and traffic studies, clarifications of the need and uses for the project, alternative parking options and legible architectural plans.December 2023: PAB granted approval, bringing the project to the City Council in January 2024.

Laura Hansen Reynolds, Naples

Tigertail Beach neglected

Escorting off-island guests to Tigertail Beach Park has become more of an embarrassment than a pleasure. Tigertail Park’s years of neglect and disrepair should be unacceptable to any responsible administration, (restrooms inop.; subsidiary abandoned; vending machines inop.; signs unreadable, grounds neglected e.g.). It has obviously become an uncaring Collier County “stepchild.”

I believe that, given proper interest and incentive, Tigertail Park could and should be a positive attraction of Marco Island for both residents and tourists, instead of an embarrassment. With that in mind, Council, will you explore today’s possibility of Marco Island acquiring Tigertail Park from Collier County, either via purchase or by lease and report back to the community?

Russ Colombo, Marco Island

Florida voting 'nearly flawless'

The Jan. 11 News-Press reported that “Florida received praise from all corners for its nearly flawless performance on election night including getting mail-in ballots counted before nearly any other state.” Yet a major goal of the governor and this Legislature is to disrupt a system that seems to be working just fine and to make voting by mail significantly more difficult. Too bad Floridians don’t have any real problems! Oh, I almost forgot: Property insurance is skyrocketing, 1.5 million residents are without health care coverage because Florida rejected federal Medicaid expansion money, and affordable housing is almost non-existent. But let’s fix the “nearly flawless” voting system!

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

Gail Hermosilla, Estero

Republicans' ruthless tactics

1984 Is upon us. We thought we won the Second World War and then the “Cold War.” Now I’m not so sure. If the Republicans win in November, we could be living under a dictator. How is that different from being defeated by the Axis Powers?

How has this happened? Are the Russians so cunning that they have manipulated our people for their own gain? Have the Republicans copied Russian ways? Or, has our school system failed to educate a citizenry that identifies and selects candidates most likely to care for our environment and protect the rights of all?

Since Gov. DeSantis has come to power people have lost so many rights that many live in fear. I cringe when he refers to Florida as “Free.” I take voting seriously. I am enraged that the Republicans plan to make voting difficult for me.

How many rights have Democrats taken from us? Who promotes easy voting and workers’ rights. Which party protects the environment? These are the questions that we must consider before voting.

Republicans have exercised ruthless tactics to take power. If sufficient good Republicans who reject these means support good Democrats, the American Dream will thrive. Otherwise, like the people of Jonestown, we are all doomed. The innocent will die along with the guilty.

Sylvia Richey, Fort Myers

Biden the threat to democracy

We constantly read or hear that Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy. Joe Biden now carries this message everywhere he goes. However, it is Biden that has led the attack on our founding principles and the Constitution. He has overseen the continued assault on American Exceptionalism and the Republic. Examples are:

Families and faith are under attack

The individual is sent packing in favor of group rights

Racist is a term du jour

Socialism is in favor over capitalism

Climate change directives waste taxpayer money

Our schools no longer see teaching as its norm, but progressive indoctrination as its norm

Parent school involvement is shunned by many schools’ board

Regulations are overwhelming businesses

Free speech is attacked and attempts to control it are widespread

The Justice Department is weaponized against political opponents

Race and gender are more important than merit

Many large cities are full of crime and violence and are unsafe

Our borders are intentionally left wide open

Republicans are called MAGA white supremacists

The facts above are destroying our “democracy.” Democrats are trying to permanently control our government and way of life. The Constitution only gets in their way.

When is the last time a Democrat politician praised this country and its founding principles? Joe Biden said this in July 2020: “We’re going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won’t just rebuild this nation – we’ll transform it.” So much for his promise to unite the country when he became president.

Biden and his party are afraid that with Trump back in office, their hopes of creating a Bernie Sanders type “utopia” will be demolished and buried forever.

Nick Blauwiekel, Naples

Republicans suppressing vote

To all of you voters that vote by mail pay attention! The Republicans are once again trying to suppress the ability to vote by all.

Not all voters can stand in lines for reasons of health or employment.

Do not EVER make it harder for we the people's voices to be heard.

Vote out any politician willing to vote out our rights to learn and earn without ramifications of prosecution.

Where are we as people and a government willing to become so substandard? It is quite embarrassing to see how dumbed down so many have become because of their hate and religious beliefs.

What happened to the United part of the States.

Voting is a constitutional right of all people. Stop these sneaky laws that many may miss.

Christianne Murphy, Bonita Springs

Pathological serial liar

Trump's lawyers habitually call Michael Cohen a serial liar. It takes one to know one. Trump is a pathological serial liar, proven over and over. He lies impulsively and without remorse or or any sense of morality.

We thought that we would be rid of Trump three years ago, but he is still nauseatingly in the news, because of his derangement and his egotistical narcissism. One doesn't have to be a doctor to say that Trump is mentally unbalanced. He may not be convicted of his many crimes to date, but as sure as the night follows the day we all know that he is guilty of many serious crimes.

Tom Beck, Naples

Trump's inane statements

While his handlers (if you can designate them as such) are writhing and hand-wringing at the latest statements of the orange liar, he has single-handedly plunged his campaign into chaos by taking credit for overturning Roe and wishing the economy would crater on Biden’s watch. He also continues to denigrate Obamacare which is more popular than ever. Immediately, he lost suburban women and seniors with his thoughtless comments and his surrogates must be quaking in disbelief at how he can’t keep his gargantuan mouth shut. Going on Fox Noise (no surprise here) and spewing this incompetent rhetoric should turn off some of his followers (notice the word “should”) but he can’t help himself. With 10 months to go he will seal his own fate by continuing these inane statements. Thank you loser and keep talking.

Glenn Chenot, Cape Coral

Democrats' dirty tricks

Typical of the Democrats. They are complaining because the House committee investigating the Biden family has issued a closed door testimony subpoena to Hunter Biden. They suggest that what the Republicans will do is then release excerpts from the testimony and the public will not know the whole story. As usual, they know this because that is precisely what they did with the Jan. 6 Committee. In fact, they even went further. They would not tell anyone who they were going to subpoena. And sure enough, what did they do? They released selected excerpts from the various testimony. Now they are concerned that the Republicans may pull the same dirty tricks that they always do and they don't think it is fair.

Ron Wobbeking, Naples

Republicans, count me out!

As a Republican, how can you support Donald Trump, a liar, misogynist, prevaricator, accused female accoster, one who accuses others of untruths who even just two days ago accused one of his opponents of not being a citizen and not being born in this country!

To make matters worse he tried it earlier regarding Barack Obama.

How do you trust him when he espouses all these (and more) untruths?

IF you were to put forth a credible candidate you MIGHT get my independent vote, but you can count me out at this point!

The Republican Party is in a sore location in the country at this point!

Franklin Warner, Fort Myers

Biden's success is sweet

President Biden has had an enormously successful first term and promises to continue these successes into his next term.Voters seem to have forgotten that Biden took office during the pandemic when social distancing was still in force and many schools and office buildings shuttered. Despite strong opposition from the anti-science faction, Biden led the nation. The pandemic has receded, vaccine rates are high, and new vaccines continue to be developed to fight variants, and workers are back at work, experiencing a boom in low unemployment rates and rising wages.Our economic recovery has been far better than any other G7 nation. GDP grew at an annual rate of 4.9% last quarter, and more than 3% for the Biden presidency. We have the best job market since the 1960s and it continues to outpace expectations. We have the lowest uninsured rate in U.S. history, and Biden has made health costs more affordable. The U.S. leads the world in a recession-free economic recovery and strong relations with our democratic allies.

The Dow Jones has broken records reaching over 37,000 this month for the first time. Wage growth, new business formation and labor participation rates are all at historically elevated levels. Prices fell last month. Rents and gas prices are softening. The FBI reports an 8.7% drop in violent crime. Domestic oil and renewable production are at record levels. The annual deficit, which exploded under Trump, is trillions less today.We passed the CHIPS and Science Act ensuring more goods will be made in America and creating good-paying jobs, including union jobs and jobs that don’t require a four-year degree. The Postal Reform Act passed, providing financial sustainability, increased efficiency, and protected 6 day a week delivery. The post office continues to deliver mail in ONE DAY than FedEx and UPS do in a month.Biden has proven himself a great national and world leader worthy of our support.

Alan Donahue, Cape Coral

A license to kill?

For those not paying attention or being fed from the Fox manure spreader, the following facts are submitted. Mr. Trump famously said during his 2016 presidential campaign that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue in New York and not lose any support. He has now asked the judicial branch of our government to formally bless this authoritarian position in an effort to allow him to slither out from under the federal charges against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith for charges related to his attempted coup. Mr. Trump’s legal counsel argued that as president, Mr. Trump could order Seal Team 6 to assassinate his political opponent (or you, or me for that matter) and could not be prosecuted unless convicted in an impeachment trial and could not be prosecuted at all if he chose to resign before being impeached. This is the direction the authoritarianism bent folks like Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis ultimately takes the country. All laws are designed to protect the authoritarians, never to solve the country's problems. They alone know best. It has been said that Mr. Trump has the survival instinct of your most resourceful reptile, willing to part with (read chew off) any part of his anatomy, any supporter, former friends and even family to save himself. He has already pronounced himself ready to dispense with the Constitution if it impedes any of his frequent juvenile temper tantrums. The United States needs to see Mr. Trump in a courthouse facing the charges against him like any other American. Like any other American, if he did the crime, he should do the time. In my personal opinion only, I believe having Mr. Trump and any others who actively support insurrection against the government of this country chew on some prison provisions would be the best deterrent possible for ensuring it never happens again.

Thomas Minor, Bonita Springs

Christie's pathetic campaign

So Christie has finally dropped out. What a loser! He spent his entire pathetic campaign bashing Donald Trump, arguably the best president of modern times, instead of going after President Biden, arguably the worst president of modern times.

Michael Adler, Miromar Lakes

Trump's motivation

Interesting when you consider the reason Donald Trump is so very concerned about gaining immunity for his actions.

Could it be because immunity would shield him from his guilt? 91 charges will create that type of fear.

James Keough, Cape Coral

More civilized and healthier

Congratulations to South Korea for finally joining Western civilization in banning dog meat trade.When will we be taking the next civilized step of banning all animal meat trade? What ever makes dogs more deserving of life and liberty than cows and pigs?But there is more. According to the United Nations, meat and dairy use 83% of global farmland and account for 60% of agriculture’s greenhouse gas emissions?Last, but not least, the current Netflix hit series "You Are What You Eat" should convince any doubters that getting more civilized is actually good for our health.Our local supermarket has responded by treating us to a rich selection of nutritious, convenient, eco-friendly, cruelty-free plant-based meats, milks, cheeses, and ice creams. Now, that's civilized.

Allen Orkin, Fort Myers Beach

