NCHSAA announces dual-team high school wrestling playoff matchups

Mallard Creek and Hickory Ridge will be among the host schools Saturday for the opening two rounds of the state dual-meet wrestling playoffs.

The field of 128 teams — 32 in each of the four classes — was announced Thursday.

Mallard Creek, seeded second in the 4A West, will host an opening round with Olympic, Hough and East Mecklenburg. The other four 4A West hosts were Hickory Ridge (seeded fourth), Davie County (first) and Grimsley (third).

Four schools will compete at each site Saturday, and one survivor will advance to the third round and regional finals, set for next Wednesday.

The state championships take place Feb. 3 in Greensboro.

Here is the schedule for Saturday’s opening two rounds:

CLASS 4A

West

(at Davie County)

Myers Park vs. Davie County

Providence vs. South Caldwell

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Hickory Ridge)

Northwest Guilford vs. Porter Ridge

Southeast Guilford vs. Hickory Ridge

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Grimsley)

Glenn vs. Grimsley

Mooresville vs. T.C. Roberson

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Mallard Creek)

Hough vs. Olympic

East Mecklenburg vs. Mallard Creek

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

East

(at Laney)

East Chapel Hill vs. Laney

Pine Forest vs. Cary

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Athens Drive)

Cardinal Gibbons vs. D.H. Conley

Green Hope vs. Athens Drive

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Pinecrest)

Rolesville vs. Pinecrest

Hoke County vs. Millbrook

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Lumberton)

Jordan vs. Corinth Holders

Garner vs. Lumberton

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

CLASS 3A

West

(at Eastern Guilford)

West Mecklenburg vs. Eastern Guilford

Central Davidson vs. Enka

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Ashbrook)

Dudley vs. St. Stephens

Smoky Mountain vs. Ashbrook

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Pisgah)

Montgomery Central vs. Pisgah

Kings Mountain vs. Piedmont

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at West Rowan)

Fred T. Foard vs. Ashe County

Central Cabarrus vs. West Rowan

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

East

(at Union Pines)

South Johnston vs. Union Pines

Seventy-First vs. C.B. Aycock

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Croatan)

First Flight vs. Southern Nash

Swansboro vs. Croatan

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Currituck County)

Person vs. Currituck County

Carrboro vs. Cedar Ridge

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Jacksonville)

Western Harnett vs. West Brunswick

Westover vs. Jacksonville

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

CLASS 2A

West

(at Trinity)

Reidsville vs. Trinity

Lincoln Charter vs. Burns

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Morehead)

Lincolnton vs. Mount Pleasant

Bandys vs. Morehead

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at R-S Central)

Surry Central vs. R-S Central

Anson County vs. Madison County

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at West Lincoln)

West Davidson vs. North Wilkes

Wheatmore vs. West Lincoln

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

East

(at Seaforth)

Bartlett Yancey vs. Seaforth

Ayden-Grifton vs. Heide Trask

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Southwest Onslow)

Manteo vs. Perquimans

Northwood vs. Southwest Onslow

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Bunn)

West Craven vs. Bunn

South Lenoir vs. South Granville

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Washington)

North Pitt vs. North Johnston

Louisburg vs. Washington

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

CLASS 1A

West

(at Robbinsville)

Mountain Island Charter vs. Robbinsville

Cherryville vs. Mitchell

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Alleghany)

Rosman vs. Polk County

Draughn vs. Alleghany

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Mount Airy)

Thomas Jefferson Academy vs. Mount Airy

Starmount vs. East Wilkes

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Avery County)

South Stokes vs. Swain County

Corvian Community vs. Avery County

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

East

(at Uwharrie Charter)

North Rowan vs. Uwharrie Charter

Eastern Randolph vs. NE Carolina Prep

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Pamlico County)

Lejeune vs. Albemarle

Union Academy vs. Pamlico County

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Thomasville)

Pender vs. Thomasville

South Stanly vs. North Moore

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)

(at Rosewood)

South Davidson vs. N.C. Leadership Academy

Tarboro vs. Rosewood

Winners meet in second round (winner advances to third round)