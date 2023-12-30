NCJW Sarasota-Manatee to host 42nd annual Women in Power luncheon at Michael’s on East

The Englewood Country Liners recently celebrated the holidays and the newly renovated hall at Christ Lutheran Church (701 N. Indiana Ave.), where the line dancing group meets on Thursdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Beginner dances are taught during the first hour and improver/easy intermediate dances in the second hour. All are welcome. For information, email ECL president Nancy Vargo at linerscountry@gmail.com. (Facebook: facebook.com/EnglewoodCountryLiners)

Women in Power luncheon to honor four changemakers

The National Council of Jewish Women Sarasota-Manatee will hold its 42nd annual Women in Power luncheon on Jan. 17 at Michael’s on East, 1212 S. East Ave., in Sarasota.

The luncheon will honor four women whose accomplishments support NCJW’s mission to focus on social justice by improving the lives of women and children and families and by safeguarding individual rights and freedoms.

The honorees are Renee James Gilmore, executive producer and host of ABC 7’s "Empowering Voices"; Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman of Temple Emanu-El; Jessica Rogers, vice president of philanthropy at Children First; and Embracing Our Differences executive director Sarah Wertheimer.

Networking begins at 11:30 a.m. Contact chairwomen Vivian Carasso (vivi6778@aol.com), Carole Shaw (cms1941@icloud.com) or Rookie Shifrin (rookies@me.com) for more information or visit ncjwsaramana.org.

New College to host forum celebrating Winston Churchill

New College of Florida and the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the International Churchill Society will host “Churchill 150,” a celebration of 150 years since the birth of Sir Winston Churchill.

“A Churchill 150 Forum: Churchill, FDR, and the Waging of World War II” will be held on Jan. 23 from 2-4 p.m. at College Hall, 349 College Drive, in Sarasota. The public forum will include a discussion of a selection from “Debating Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Foreign Policies, 1933-1945.” The book was co-authored by New College Professor Emeritus Justus Doenecke and Mark Stoler, Professor Emeritus at the University of Vermont.

Doenecke has written on various topics, including the presidencies of James Garfield and Chester Arthur. He is a recipient of the Arthur S. Link Prize from the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations.

Jeri Sedlar, communications chair for the Churchill Society, will moderate the discussion. Registration is required by Jan. 18 at form.jotform.com/communicationsassist/Churchill150. The selected text is available on the New College Office of Public Policy Events webpage.

DAR chapter donates backpacks, supplies for homeless veterans

The Sarasota-DeSoto Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently donated backpacks and supplies to Goodwill Manasota’s Veterans Services Office in Sarasota to assist roughly 50 homeless veterans.

Goodwill Manasota Veterans Services member Randy Wright, DAR members Patricia Rook and Rebecca Morgan, and Veterans Services program manager Todd Hughes.

The donation was part of the “Sue’s Backpacks” program of the DAR led by Rebecca Morgan in honor of her late mother, Sue Harris, who led a similar effort through her DAR chapter in another state. “As part of DAR, I recognize how my ancestors fought for my freedom, starting in the Revolutionary War," Morgan said. "Today was a day to say ‘Thank you for your service’ to these special veterans in our community.”

The Veterans Services team at Goodwill’s Veterans Services Office, 8490 Lockwood Ridge Road, will organize the backpacks for each veteran's individual needs. To support “Sue’s Backpacks”, email Morgan at fldarpatriot@aol.com.

Friendship Centers distribute holiday gift bags to seniors

Senior Friendship Centers recently distributed over 250 "Holiday Healthy at Home Gift Bags" to homebound seniors in Charlotte and Desoto counties to address essential needs during the holiday season.

Senior Friendship Centers’ Nutrition Program – which provides meals to homebound seniors – started the program in 2017. "Many seniors live on fixed incomes, making essential items like laundry detergent a luxury,” said Debra Bragg, nutritional services director. “This program was born out of the desire to bring comfort and joy to their lives, especially during the holiday season.”

Donations were made by local residents and community partners, including North Hillsborough Baptist Church, Catholic Charities of Desoto, Social Services of Desoto, Aetna, and St. Andrews Episcopal Church. The project was sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions and Millennium Physicians Group.

Around and about

The Suncoast Credit Union Foundation is partnering with the Education Foundation of Sarasota County to offer two $2,000 scholarship awards to this year's high school graduates. Applications will be accepted through March 1. For information and to apply, visit EdFoundationSRQ.org/SCUScholarship.

· The 10th annual Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival is Jan. 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive. The festival features handmade art from local, regional and national artisans, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, fiber, wearable art, mixed-media, and woodworking. (paragonfestivals.com).

· WSLR 96.5 LPFM has added "Milo After Hours" on Saturdays from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. The program, hosted by Milo B. Fresh, is "a modern psychedelic journey for late night consumption," according to Fresh. (wslr.org)

Submissions by Jayne Parker, Jill Simons, Nate March, Sharon Kunkel, Jodel Velarde, Sarah Glendening, Hillary Reynolds, and Milo B. Fresh.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: NCJW Sarasota-Manatee to host 42nd annual Women in Power luncheon