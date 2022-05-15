Detectives investigate deadly shooting in north Charlotte

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide Saturday night in north Charlotte.

[ALSO READ: Buffalo supermarket mass shooting: 10 dead, 3 injured]

Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Beech Crest Place in a neighborhood off David Cox Road. Police confirmed they took a male shooting victim to Atrium Health Main from this location.

No further information has been released.

CMPD is also investigating two other reported shootings that happened on Saturday. One was off Marvin Road in south Charlotte and the other was on Battle Court in east Charlotte. Both victims had life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information and we are waiting to hear back.

Return to this story for updates.

(Watch the video below: Mother, son attacked by dog in north Charlotte, officials say)