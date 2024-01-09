NCMC to celebrate women in medicine with traveling exhibit, chief medical executive visit

PETOSKEY — For the next month, North Central Michigan College will be celebrating women in medicine with a new exhibition coming to the library, a luncheon lecture, and a series of social media posts.

From Jan. 10 to Feb. 15, NCMC will be hosting a traveling exhibit from the National Library of Medicine titled "Rise, Serve, Lead! America's Women Physicians." Six roll-up banners will be displayed in the school's library, highlighting the lives and achievements of various women physicians.

The North Central Michigan College Nurse Pinning ceremony was held May 5, 2023 at the Petoskey Plastics Arena. From Jan. 10-Feb. 15, NCMC will be celebrating women in medicine with a traveling exhibit, social media posts and a lecture.

The exhibit will showcase U.S. physicians and the work they did through their practice and research, as well as their activism, service as administrators and mentorship to the next generation of medical professionals.

“Celebrating women in medicine and science helps break down gender stereotypes in two traditionally male-dominated fields,” NCMC librarian Kendra Lake wrote in a release. “We hope that increasing the visibility of successful women in these careers will inspire and motivate others to overcome challenges and pursue their goals.”

In addition to the exhibit, the college will be holding a Luncheon Lecture on Jan. 19 with Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive and member of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's cabinet.

According to the release, Bagdasarian will cover the state's most pressing health issues, including information on the COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis, maternal and infant health, vaccine-preventable diseases and sexually transmitted infections.

The lecture will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the Library Conference Center, and tickets are $15 and include a buffet lunch. Up to 30 students will be able to attend free of charge. Those interested in attending must register at ncmclifelonglearning.com/event-5492970.

Throughout the month, NCMC will also highlight women faculty, students and alumni who work in or study medicine or life sciences through a series of social media posts.

“We hope that showcasing our faculty, students and alumni will foster a sense of belonging and empowerment on campus,” wrote NCMC professor Davina Gutierrez, who teaches human biology, in the release. “Additionally, we want to demonstrate that the sciences, health and medicine are attainable career paths for everyone.”

