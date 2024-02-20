NCMC hosts second annual Hunger Games competition Feb. 21

Fans who donate a canned food item will gain free entry into the Feb. 21, 2024 NCMC Timberwolves basketball games as part of the second annual MCCAA Hunger Games, a competition to increase awareness of student food insecurity.

PETOSKEY –– Sports fans who support a worthy cause can gain free entry into the North Central Michigan College men’s and women’s basketball games on Feb. 21.

The Timberwolves are joining their counterparts in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA) by hosting the second annual Hunger Games double-header vs. the visiting Alpena Community College Lumberjacks.

All funds and food items donated on Feb. 21 will support North Central’s Campus Cupboard, a year-round, on-campus food pantry available to any North Central student. In lieu of purchasing tickets, fans will gain entry by bringing an item or making a monetary donation to the Campus Cupboard.

Opened in 2019, the Campus Cupboard has provided more than 19,000 pounds of food and personal hygiene items to North Central students and their families. Items needed currently include boxed meals, pasta, canned fruit and vegetables, toiletry items and diapers. For a full list of suggested donation items, visit tinyurl.com/campus-cupboard.

An annual tradition in the MCCAA, the Hunger Games bring member institutions closer together through friendly competition and mutual participation in acts of service. In addition to increasing awareness about food insecurity, the Hunger Games provide an opportunity to raise funds and secure donations for the local community.

North Central won the 2023 Hunger Games competition, leading all participating colleges with more than 400 pounds of food donated — enough to provide 5,535 meals to NCMC students in need. The college is looking to defend its first-place title this year.

“When community members were presented with an opportunity to support North Central students who are facing food insecurity, our fans dominated,” NCMC Athletic Director Ashley Antonishen said. “We would love to break the record again this year, and I know our gracious community is up to the challenge.”

Fans who would like to donate to the Campus Cupboard but are unable to attend the Feb. 21 games can visit ncmich.edu/donate.

The women tip off against Alpena at 5:30 p.m. in Petoskey Plastics Arena. The men’s game will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: NCMC hosts second annual Hunger Games competition Feb. 21