NCNW Greater Atlanta president Diane Powell-Larché dies at 65

ATLANTA - The National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) is mourning the loss of Atlanta president, public relations maven Diane Larché. She died on Friday at age 65.

Larché was known across Atlanta and beyond for her decades worth of contributions to the world of public relations, advertising and marketing. She was considered a media mastermind and played an integral role in Atlanta entertainment and business.

She was a member of many organizations of high distinction, including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Atlanta Alumnae Chapter. She served as the president of the Greater Atlanta Section of the NCNW and was an executive board member and legacy life member of NCNW National.

While Larché lent her talents to the world, she always remembered to pour some back into her own brand. She served as the president and CEO of Larché Communications LLC., a full-service public relations, marketing and advertising firm that serves the Atlanta community. Through this role, she worked with high-profile clients like HBO, Ford, Burger King and more.

Larché will not only be missed by family, members of her various organizations, as well as the University of Pittsburgh and Howard University communities where she attended college.

"Our prayers remain with Sister Larché’s family, friends and all who mourn this loss," a spokesperson from the NCNW national headquarters told FOX 5 Atlanta.