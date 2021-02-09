NCR: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ NCR Corp. (NCR) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $197 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of $1.62. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 59 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $79 million, or 86 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $6.21 billion.

NCR shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.20, an increase of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NCR

Latest Stories

