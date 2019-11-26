NCSBN Honors Judith E. Schmidt with Champions Award

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSBN has recognized Judith E. Schmidt, MSN, RN, CCRN, chief executive officer of the New Jersey State Nurses Association, with its 2019 NCSBN Champions Award.

The NCSBN Champions Award recognizes individuals, groups or organizations, who are not NCSBN members, for their contributions in furthering the vision and mission of NCSBN. Schmidt worked tirelessly for years to get the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC) enacted in New Jersey. Schmidt made passage of the interstate licensure compact in her state a priority and stuck with the effort, as numerous bills were filed throughout the years. Her persistence in this endeavor will have a profound impact on nurse mobility and public protection.

"I am honored to receive the Champions Award from NCSBN," says Schmidt. "It was a privilege to work with our legislators and our governor in New Jersey to enact legislation that will help nurses obtain a multistate license. Enacting this legislation will allow a seamless system for nurses in compact states to relocate without having to wait months for paperwork to be approved. Our patients too will benefit from the NLC. Participation in the NLC will allow New Jersey health care facilities to recruit nurses from out of state quickly and efficiently when a critical need arises. Receiving this recognition from NCSBN makes all the hard work even more worthwhile.

About the NLC

A total of 33 states have enacted the NLC, which allows for registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical/vocational nurses (LPN/VNs) to have one multistate license, with the ability to practice in person or via telehealth, in both their home state and other NLC states. Licensing standards are aligned in NLC states, so all nurses applying for a multistate license are required to meet the same standards, including a federal and state criminal background check that will be conducted for all applicants for multistate licensure.

The NLC also enables nurses to provide telehealth nursing services to patients located across the country without having to obtain additional licenses. In the event of a disaster, nurses from multiple states can easily respond to supply vital services. Additionally, almost every nurse, including primary care nurses, case managers, transport nurses, school and hospice nurses, among many others, needs to routinely cross state boundaries to provide the public with access to nursing services, and a multistate license facilitates this process.

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

