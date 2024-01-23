NCSC, Crawford Success Center to host scholarship benefit

North Central State College (NCSC) and the Crawford Success Center (CSC) will hold its sixth annual Scholarships for Success event March 7 at the Crawford Success Center, 130 N. Walnut St., Bucyrus.

The pre-reception and auction preview will begin at 5 p.m. with the program and auction beginning at 6 p.m.

The evening will feature the announcement of the 2024 Leadership Award honoree. Ohio's Second Lady Tina Husted will serve as the evening’s emcee.

The Crawford County-centric Scholarships for Success showcases the work of area businesses and artists, with a formal live and silent auction. Proceeds will benefit Crawford County students through funds generated to provide scholarships.

“The evening will shine a spotlight on the support of generous area donors changing our students' lives with education," said Chris Copper, vice president for the NCSC Foundation and Development. "It will have an extraordinary impact on our students for decades to come.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the community, celebrate achievements and contribute to the growth and success of the Crawford County area.

Scholarships for Success is sponsored by OhioHealth, North Central Ohio Media Group, Ohio Mutual, Castle Auctions, Avita Health Systems, Park National Bank, ARK Realty, FC Bank, Wise Funeral Home, Lind Media, Mizick and Miller, and Watts Insurance.

Tickets are available by contacting Randy Blankenship at 419-755-4767 or rblankenship@ncstatecollege.edu.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Scholarships for Success fundraiser to be held March 7