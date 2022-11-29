NCSO announces the creation of new cold case unit, marks 35 years since woman’s remains found

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, Nov. 29 that they have created a new cold case unit.

In response to several missing persons cases in Nassau County, Sheriff Bill Leeper felt that more resources needed to be provided. Sheriff Leaper believes that families of the victims deserve closure.

In a Facebook post by NCSO, “Today marks 35 years since Linda Anderson’s remains were discovered near I-10 in Nassau County. The medical examiner determined that the cause of death was from multiple stab wounds.”

According to NCSO, for decades she remained a Jane Doe. It wasn’t until Anderson’s children sent in their DNA that Jane Doe was identified as Linda.

In combination with introducing the new cold case unit, NCSO is also asking for help in Anderson’s murder.

Detective Charity Rose is asking for the communities’ help. If anyone might have known Linda Anderson or information about her disappearance, please call the NCSO at 904-548-4064.

