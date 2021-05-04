NCSO arrests two with drugs after traffic stop for littering

May 4—Navarro County Sheriff's Deputies stopped two for littering on NW 3325 Monday, catching them with almost 100 grams of methamphetamine.

According to Sheriff Elmer Tanner, Cpl. Shane Richards and Sergeants Randy Clay and Caleb Loftis of the Criminal Investigation Division, were in the Brushie Prairie area attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Officers didn't find the wanted person, but as Cpl. Richards was leaving, he spotted two people littering on the county road. He stopped the vehicle and spoke to its occupants, Michael Siders and Lisa O'Sullivan, both 35.

The passenger, Siders, gave a fake name and date of birth, and upon positive identification, was found to be wanted for an outstanding felony parole warrant.

The officers also found a small, black pouch containing suspected methamphetamine and a small, white box with paraphernalia, as well as a locked, wooden box that had all been thrown from their vehicle.

Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Justice Center. Cpl. Richards got a search warrant for the locked box, which held approximately 97.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, bag and records.

"This was an outstanding job by our officers, and it all began with littering," Tanner stated. "So, don't mess with Texas."

Siders is charged with manufacture/delivery controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams; tampering with physical evidence and parole violation warrant. His bonds total $210,000.

O'Sullivan is charged with manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams; tampering with physical evidence; and possession of controlled substance, penalty group three, under 28 grams. Her bonds total $215,000.