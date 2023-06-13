NCSO Drug task force busts drug house, arrests dealer in Wilson Neck

A successful operation by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force has led to the closure of a notorious drug house in the Wilson Neck area of Yulee.

Darwin Michael Thrash, a 60-year-old known drug dealer, has been apprehended and is now in police custody, facing multiple charges related to drug trafficking.

Image provided by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office

The NCSO Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with the NCSO Special Response Team, executed a search warrant on Wesley Road, which resulted in Thrash’s arrest.

During the search, detectives discovered several bags of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia inside Thrash’s camper. Additionally, law enforcement officials found a Smith and Wesson .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, an AR-15 Pistol Rifle, and a stockpile of ammunition.

It was revealed that Thrash, a convicted felon, was in violation of Florida Law 790.23, which prohibits felons from owning firearms or ammunition.

Prior to the search warrant being obtained, Thrash had been actively involved in the illicit drug trade, engaging in numerous drug sales in the area. As a result of his arrest, he has been remanded to the Nassau County jail, awaiting further legal proceedings.

Sheriff Bill Leeper of the NCSO emphasized the significance of this operation, stating, “If you are selling illegal drugs in Nassau County, your next sale could be the one that sends you to jail.”

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information regarding this case or any other drug-related activities in Nassau County to come forward and contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Image provided by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office

