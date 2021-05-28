NCSO finds remains of missing Dawson man, homicide suspect in custody

May 28—A homicide suspect is in custody after the Navarro County Sheriff's Office found human remains confirmed to be a Dawson man reported missing last June.

"NCSO Detectives working jointly with a Texas Ranger located and recovered possible human remains about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at a remote wooded location off NW 3240 in the Antioch community of Navarro County," Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.

Tanner said the agencies had been jointly investigating the disappearance of Jimmy French III of Dawson who was reported missing June 29, 2020.

JP Connie Hickman sent the remains to American Forensics for an autopsy where they confirmed it was the missing man.

"A suspect who had previously been identified by the investigators as a person of interest in the missing person case was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon on unrelated arrest warrants and booked into to the Navarro County Justice Center," Tanner stated.

District Judge James Lagomarsino issued an arrest warrant for murder Thursday and investigators served the warrant on the suspect who remains in custody at the Navarro County Justice Center.

This case remains under investigation with no further details available at this time.

Check www.corsicanadailysun.com and our Saturday edition of the Corsicana Daily Sun for more details including the identity of the suspect once arraigned.