NCSO investigating Helena shooting

Apr. 13—NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting incident near the intersection of Brown Chapel Road and Drayton Street in the Helena area of Newberry County.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the victim, a 36-year-old female, called 911 to report being shot, according to the NCSO. A deputy found the woman in the ditch, having been shot multiple times in the torso.

The deputy began life saving measures along with Newberry County Rescue and EMS. The victim was medevaced to an area hospital and, as of Monday, was listed in critical condition. It has not been determined if the victim was shot at the scene or was placed there, per the NCSO.

Sheriff Lee Foster said this stretch of road has few houses and no businesses.

"We are not sure right now whether this is a random act of violence or a targeted act of violence. We have little to go on, no witnesses and it was in an area not really close to a house," said Sheriff Lee Foster.

Anyone that has any information regarding this incident should call 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIMESC.