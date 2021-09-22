NCSO looking for suspect

Sep. 22—Shakel Demarcuis Washington

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is requesting the community's help in locating a wanted person for an early morning shooting at a party.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants on Shakel Demarcuis Washington, 29, for attempted murder, breach of peace high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On the early morning of September 19, 2021, the Newberry County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for shots fired on Folk Street in the Pomaria section of Newberry County and when deputies arrived, they could not find any cooperating witnesses. During the investigation, a 28-year-old victim called 911 and reported being shot and was driving to Newberry County Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Investigators were able to speak with the victim who identified Washington as the person who committed the shooting.

According to the NCSO, it appears the shooting stemmed from a past incident between Washington and the victim. There were no other reported injuries.

If anyone has information as to the location of Shakel Demarcuis Washington, contact the Newberry County Sheriff's Office at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC or you can use the Crimestoppers app. You may submit the information anonymously.