NCSO reports gunshot incident

Nov. 17—NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident on Grey Street, in Helena.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, deputies were called to the Newberry Hospital Emergency Department concerning a gun shot wound victim being brought in by a family member. Deputies found a four-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the body. After initial treatment, the child was transported to a regional trauma center.

The transporting family member said the child found a handgun inside the residence and fired the weapon.

Deputies, City of Newberry Police, and SLED units are were on the scene performing forensic tests and further investigations.

