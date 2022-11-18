NCT Alliance Berhad's (KLSE:NCT) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

NCT Alliance Berhad (KLSE:NCT) has had a rough three months with its share price down 19%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on NCT Alliance Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NCT Alliance Berhad is:

9.5% = RM43m ÷ RM454m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of NCT Alliance Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.5% ROE

When you first look at it, NCT Alliance Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.5%. Particularly, the exceptional 47% net income growth seen by NCT Alliance Berhad over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared NCT Alliance Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 7.4%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about NCT Alliance Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is NCT Alliance Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

NCT Alliance Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that NCT Alliance Berhad has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for NCT Alliance Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

