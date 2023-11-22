NCTC announces six new scholarships

Nov. 22—The North Central Texas College Foundation celebrated the accomplishments of students and the donors who helped provide scholarships for those students at the annual Donor and Scholar Breakfast last week at Lions Gym on the NCTC Gainesville campus.

The theme for this year was NCTC Through the Decades, as the college prepares to celebrate its centennial next year. Phil Neelley, President of the NCTC Foundation, welcomed the crowd and thanked the donors for their support of the scholarship program. Neelley spoke on the founding of NCTC, initially called Gainesville Junior College, in 1924 by Randolph Lee Clark.

"Since its founding, NCTC has served thousands of students by staying true to its initial vision: the belief that higher education should not be limited to a few institutions but can be community-based and accessible to all who desire it," said Neelley.

Debbie Sharp, NCTC Vice Chancellor of External Affairs, announced that six new scholarships have been established this year:

—The first scholarship was established by Linda Creagh to support Denton ISD students who are attending NCTC after their first semester of college. She has also made a contribution to establish an Emergency Aid Fund to help Denton County students;

—Jim and Jennifer Goldsworthy have established the Jim & Jennifer Goldsworthy Scholarship to support the Red River Promise program. Goldsworthy serves on the NCTC Foundation Board.

—Co-workers, friends and family of Ann Jagoe have established the Dr. Ann Jagoe Memorial Scholarship to help NCTC students gain their education. This scholarship will assist single parents who have a financial need to continue their studies and obtain an Associate of Arts degree with a pathway in English. Jagoe was a long-time faculty member at NCTC and served as Department Chair for the English, Speech and Foreign Language Program;

—Karen Simpson, recognizing the value of the Red River Promise program, created the Betty Kirby Budlong Red River Promise Scholarship to assist students in Cooke County attend NCTC without having to pay tuition and fees for graduating high school students;

—Janet McMurray, also supporting the Red River Promise, established a scholarship for this program. Janet wanted to honor her husband, Clyde McMurray, for his work on the Bowie 4B Economic Development Board that helped establish the NCTC Bowie Campus;

—Rod and Ramona Tyler recently established the Suzanne Tyler McCann Scholarship to honor Rod's sister and to help NCTC horticulture students obtain their education. Ramona has been a long-time supporter of the college's horticulture program.

Johnny Leftwich, a 1956 alumnus of NCTC and long-time supporter of the college, spoke of his time at NCTC, then Gainesville College. He detailed the A-frame house with 4 rooms where he attended class.

Maurice Robeson Irish, retired nursing faculty, administrator and former Vice President of Instruction at the college, told scholars about her time at the Bowie Campus, serving as the campus's first director. She served as an Adjunct Faculty member until her retirement.

"I'm amazed and proud of all that the college has been able to achieve," said Irish.

For more information about the NCTC Foundation, contact Sharp at 940-668-3305.