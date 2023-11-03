NCTC gets $2.8M federal grant

Nov. 3—North Central Texas College has been awarded $2.8 million over five years to help Hispanic and other low-income students finish college.

The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Education's Title V Developing Hispanic Serving Institutions (DHSI) grant. Over 60 colleges and universities across the U.S. were selected

NCTC was recently designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. The grant will help the college better target the needs of such students, who make up a quarter of the college's student body across its Denton, Cooke, Montague and Young county coverage area, as well as low-income students.

"I'm very proud of the work our staff and faculty have done to serve our Hispanic community and achieve this Hispanic-Serving Institution designation. I appreciate the efforts of our entire team and look forward to what this grant can do for our students, the community and NCTC," said Chancellor Brent Wallace.

The main goals of the grant are to increase NCTC's capacity to improve academic achievement; expand professional growth and development opportunities for faculty and staff; and improve data collection and analysis.

"This grant and the specific programming will allow us to accelerate and enhance student engagement opportunities and move more students to successful completion," said NCTC Project Director and liaison to the U.S. Department of Education Amy Klohn.

NCTC the oldest continuously operating two-year public community college in Texas, and will celebrate its Centennial Anniversary in 2024.