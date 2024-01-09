NCTCOG hosting open meeting on air quality improvement plan

Jan. 8—The North Central Texas Council of Governments will provide an opportunity to discuss the Dallas-Fort Worth Air Quality Improvement Plan at 6 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Fate City Hall located at 1900 C.D. Boren Pkwy.

NCTCOG is collaborating with local governments on the development of the Dallas-Fort Worth Air Quality Improvement Plan with the help of local partners after the federal government awarded the region $1 million in planning funds through the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program.

The DFW AQIP is a comprehensive plan to improve air quality, enhance sustainability and promote equity. With 10 Dallas-Fort Worth area counties in non-attainment for ozone, air quality is an important focus of NCTCOG's planning responsibilities.

NCTCOG has been hosting public meetings throughout the region since December seeking input as part of the first phase of the CPRG grant program.

In the second phase of the CPRG program, entities can apply for a portion of $4.6 billion to help with implementation of the plans they develop.

For more information on how to get involved in this project, visit www.publicinput.com/dfwaqip.