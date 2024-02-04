NCTD offering free rides Sunday in celebration of Rosa Parks’ birthday

SAN DIEGO — In celebration of Rosa Parks’ birthday and Transit Equity Day, the North County Transit District (NCTD) is offering free rides on all of its public transportation options for the entire day on Sunday.

Sunday, Feb. 4 is Transit Equity Day. To celebrate the birthday of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks, NCTD is offering free rides on COASTER, BREEZE, SPRINTER, FLEX and LIFT — for the entire day.

In 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, Rosa Parks was riding home from a long day at work on a public bus when she refused to give up her seat.

“Decades after Ms. Park’s bold decision, we must continue to advocate for accessible, reliable, and affordable public transportation for all,” said Jewel Edson, NCTD Board Chair and Solana Beach Deputy Mayor. “Offering free rides highlights the value of providing equitable access to public transportation.”

In Southern California, Metrolink, LA Metro, and transit agencies in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties are also offering free rides for Transit Equity Day.

