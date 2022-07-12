Ndamukong Suh SPAC Inks Merger With Parks Designer Falcon’s Beyond

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Coffey
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ndamukong Suh
    Ndamukong Suh
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Despite the bear market for special purpose acquisition companies, there are still deals being made. FAST Acquisition II, a SPAC featuring NFL player Ndamukong Suh as an advisor, plans to merge with theme park developer Falcon’s Beyond Global in a deal valuing the business at $1 billion.

Falcon’s Beyond Global is a theme park designer and developer formed in 2019 as a combination of Falcon’s Creative, which designs park rides, and Katmandu Group, which runs one of Spain’s most popular amusement parks. Spanish resort giant Melia Hotels is also a partner in the business.

More from Sportico.com

Currently, Falcon’s Beyond is a major designer for Qiddiya, a planned entertainment region of theme parks, sports venues (including motorsport racetracks) and academies for sports and the arts, according to a presentation shown to Falcon’s Beyond investors on Tuesday morning. Falcon’s Beyond Global styles itself as a mini Walt Disney Co., aiming to combine intellectual property development with parks, media and merchandising.

“Falcon’s Beyond is much more than an entertainment and hospitality company; it’s a fully integrated, experiential entertainment enterprise with an impressive collection of both IP and brick-and-mortar assets,” Fast founder Doug Jacob said in Tuesday’s presentation. “The company’s ideal unit economics and significant opportunity for expansion offers an exceptional platform for growth in the booming entertainment category.”

The deal is the 12th SPAC merger announced in the past four weeks in what has become a sluggish environment for the 589 SPACs seeking merger deals, according to data from SPAC Alpha. Sportico data shows there are 79 sports-related SPACs aiming to find or close mergers. One of them, Ace Global Business, filed with the SEC today terminating a previously announced deal to merge with cooking content publisher DayDayCook. The SPAC originally came to market seeking an Asia esports business.

The terms of the Falcon’s Beyond merger with the Fast SPAC seeks to incentivize shareholders to hold onto their equity through the merger—rather than opt to receive IPO capital back, as is their right—by creating a bonus pool of equity using 20% of the SPAC sponsor’s equity handed over for that purpose. In addition, half of non-redeeming shareholder equity will convert into a preferred equity, offering an 8% dividend and a $11 conversion price.

Falcon’s Beyond is betting investors will appreciate its pipeline of deals, including five full concept master plans for theme parks that could generate $655 million in fees and sales total, based on the business’ historical billing averages, according to the presentation. The business will also be part owner, with Melia, of destination resorts due to open in the next two years in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic; Tenerife, in the Canary Islands; and Playa del Carmen, in Mexico.

Past financial results for Falcon’s Beyond Global haven’t been disclosed yet. The transaction values the business at 6.7 times projected 2024 EBITDA, according to management. Based on ratios offered by the company to investors, that would equal about $149 million in EBITDA on $455 million in revenue that year.

The Fast Acquisition II SPAC is led by Sandy Beall, a hospitality executive best known for leading the Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant chain. In addition to the participation of athlete-investor Suh, the SPAC management includes Rumble fitness developer Eugene Remm, among others. The first Fast SPAC, which also includes Suh, saw a merger with Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta’s restaurant chain fall apart in December.

Best of Sportico.com

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • A long-awaited spot for beer, brunch and bone broth opens soon in South End

    Salted Melon Market and Eatery is set to open this week, bringing an all-day menu, provisions and more.

  • Cuisinart’s 3-in-1 Outdoor Pizza Oven Is 34% Off for Amazon Prime Day, Just in Time for Summer Parties

    Now's the time to buy an outdoor pizza oven, because Cuisinart's 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, Griddle, and Grill is 34% off for Amazon Prime Day just in time for summer gatherings.

  • This $20 Hummingbird Feeder Is the Most Beautiful Gift for Mom

    These gifts are perfect for her birthday, anniversary, Christmas and more. And since they're on Amazon, you can expect quick shipping for any last-minute gifts.

  • Prime Day pet sales have never been lower

    Whether your fur babies have whiskers or wagging tails, they’re sure to love these must-have items that are on sale now for Prime Day.

  • Former President Trump tests influence with GOP voters in Alaska and Nevada

    Former President Donald Trump is staying active on the campaign trail as he weighs a potential run for office in 2024, traveling to Nevada and Alaska to sway Republican Party voters ahead of Alaska's primary and special elections in August. CBS News political contributor and Washington Post deputy politics editor for campaigns Sean Sullivan and CBS News political director Fin Gomez join Tony Doukoupil and Tanya Rivero to discuss.

  • Social Security Schedule: When July 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

    The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in early July. In May, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 1.0% and the all items index increased 8.6%...

  • Stock market faces big inflation test: Here are ‘the good, the bad and the ugly’ ways it could play out

    The June consumer-price index won't reflect the latest drop in commodity prices, but that doesn't mean it won't have a serious impact on markets.

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. On July 2, Tesla said second-quarter vehicle production rose 25% year over year.

  • Fight for Control of Spirit Airlines Nears Close

    Frontier pleads for more time to make the case that its lower cash offer for Spirit is superior to JetBlue's offer.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    The stock market is in turmoil this year -- as the big slide in the major indices suggests -- but investors shouldn't forget that buying great companies and holding on to them for the long run is a tried and tested way of multiplying your wealth. Here are four names that seem capable of giving investors 5x returns in the next decade. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have shot up a whopping 11,000% over the past decade, even after the massive slide in its stock price in recent months.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Considers a Major Move

    The young manufacturer of electric vehicles wants to reduce its costs in full increase in production rates.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]