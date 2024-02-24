NDGOP announces presidential caucus locations in northeast North Dakota

Feb. 23—GRAND FORKS — The North Dakota Republican Party has announced its 2024 presidential caucus locations.

The caucus will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, in 12 locations across the state. In northeast North Dakota, there are three locations. In Grand Forks, the caucus will occur at the Ramada by Wyndham at 1205 N. 43rd St. The Devils Lake caucus will occur at the Devils Lake Armory, 410 Fifth St. NE. The Cavalier caucus will occur at the American Legion Club, 701 W. Main St.

Party members will be able to vote on the Republican nominee for president and candidates will speak live at those events. More information, including registration, is available on the NDGOP's website.

The Democratic-NPL party is not holding caucuses to choose a presidential candidate nominee, and instead is having a party-run primary. Voting for the Democratic nominee is done by mail-in ballots due to the party by noon on March 30. Requests for ballots and primary registration information can be found on the Democratic-NPL party's website.