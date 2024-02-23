NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Liberals and New Democrats have a deal on pharmacare

The federal Liberal government and the NDP have come to an agreement on pharmacare, clearing the way for the two parties to continue operating under the confidence-and-supply agreement that has helped keep the government in power over the past two years.

In an interview with CBC's Rosemary Barton Live airing Sunday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said weeks of talks between the two sides have produced draft legislation that will set out the framework for a national pharmacare program and, in the short term, new coverage for contraception and diabetes treatment.

"We've secured something really important, I would say really historic for Canadians. We're really excited about this," Singh said.

More to come ...