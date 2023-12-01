NDSU announces extension of its free tuition program

Nov. 30—FARGO — North Dakota State University is extending its free tuition program to two years for new, eligible students entering in fall 2024.

The announcement comes just weeks after the school

unveiled its $3.5 million NDSU Tuition Award Program,

which would cover tuition and fees for an estimated 1,000 eligible students for one year.

The university said it has secured additional funding through the NDSU Foundation to extend the program.

President David Cook said he is thrilled to provide more support to eligible students.

"Providing access to a high-quality education and helping to fulfill workforce needs of the state is what our land grant mission calls us to do," he said in a news release.

Beginning in the 2024-25 academic year, Pell-eligible North Dakota and Minnesota students with family income levels of $80,000 or less will have base tuition and student fees fully covered for two years if they are in their first year at NDSU.

Students returning in their second year at NDSU in 2024-25 will also be considered for this program for one year, the university said.

Pell eligibility typically refers to undergraduate students who demonstrate great financial need and have not earned a previous degree, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The scholarship is meant to provide financial support to eligible students after other aid has been applied, including aid from grants, scholarships, and waivers from federal, state, institutional or external sources.

The Tuition Award Program is a response to Minnesota lawmakers' passage of the

North Star Promise

in May, a program covering tuition and fees at the state's public higher education institutions for resident students whose families make under $80,000 per year.

Following that announcement, Cook and four other college and university presidents in the eastern half of North Dakota sounded an alarm about losing students to Minnesota, pleading

for the state to come up with a match.

The state did not take action and instead, NDSU developed its own solution with the NDSU Tuition Award Program.

For full consideration to the program, students must meet the following criteria during the 2024-25 academic year:

* Be a legal North Dakota or Minnesota resident eligible for the

reciprocity rate

* Be a new, first-time, degree-seeking student beginning summer or fall 2024, or a returning NDSU student who first enrolled at NDSU in summer 2023, fall 2023 or spring 2024

* Have a family income of $80,000 or less and be Pell-eligible as reported on the 2024-2025

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

* Enroll with 12+ credits per semester for fall and spring semesters

* Be in good academic standing and meet

Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP)

* Be pursuing their first bachelor's degree

* Not be in default on a state or federal student loan

* Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Students will need to fill out the 2024-25 FAFSA, which determines eligibility for federal, state and school aid, when it becomes available in December. They must also be admitted to NDSU to be eligible for the scholarship. That application process is now open.