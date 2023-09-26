NE Ocala: Woman, 21, involved in two-vehicle crash remains hospitalized

A two-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital and injured another on Monday. Here's what we know:

Where?

At Northeast 10th Street and Northeast Osceola Avenue.

What happened?

Ocala Police said a woman behind the wheel of of a Mitsubishi Eclipse was southbound on Osceola Avenue. A man, driving a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck, was westbound on Northeast 10th Street.

Authorities said it appears the Mitsubishi pulled out in front of the pickup and the truck T-boned the Mitsubishi. Officials said the Mitsubishi had a stop sign. The pickup truck did not have a stop sign, police officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Injuries: OPD: Man and woman injured in three-vehicle crash on Northwest 10th Street

People involved

Police officials said the woman, age 21, is from Silver Springs. The man is 68 and from Sparr.

Injuries

Officials said the woman was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Though the man had minor injuries, he was not transported to the hospital, officers said. The woman remained hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: A crash victim remained hospitalized Tuesday in Ocala.