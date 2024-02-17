NE Ohio restaurant catches fire

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters in Wooster battled a blaze at the Farmer Boy Restaurant on Cleveland Road just before midnight Saturday, according to the Wooster and Orville Fire Departments.

Photos from the Orville Fire Department showed smoke billowing from the building.

Photo: Orville Fire Department

Wooster firefighters said no one was hurt and the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

