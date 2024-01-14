NE Ohio school superintendent given ‘last chance’

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — Wadsworth City School District Superintendent Andrew Hill will avoid termination over unspecified personnel matters after entering into a “last chance agreement” with the board of education.

“The Wadsworth City School District Board of Education was recently made aware of personnel matters and took immediate action,” reads a statement from board members included in the agreement, which was part of the board’s Friday, Jan. 12, meeting.

The specifics of Hill’s misconduct have not been revealed, though the agreement refers to “known allegations arising on or before Jan. 11, 2024.”

On Saturday, a district spokesperson declined to provide context on the action, since it’s a personnel matter, and instead said the agreement “speaks for itself.”

As part of the agreement, Hill is taking a salary cut of $6,740 for his 2023-2024 contract term. His salary for the 2020-21 school year was $154,843, according to an Ohio School Boards Association database.

In his free time, Hill must also complete three employee assistance programs by July 31, 2026. They’re for “workplace stress performance and concerns,” “employee wellbeing” and “all other areas recommended by the EAP provider,” according to the agreement.

He must also complete 20 to 40 hours of professional development by July 31, 2024, on several subjects:

Board policies

Administrative guidelines

Administrator ethics

Executive coaching

Other areas recommended by the board

As part of the agreement, Hill was to email a statement to district employees which reads, in part:

My message today is simple, I’m sorry. I’m sorry for the distraction my personal actions have caused our Board of Education and others. I’m appreciative of the process our Board of Education engaged in over the last month and their decision to offer me a Last Chance Agreement that allows me to continue as superintendent. While I have a number of personal issues that I’m currently working through and many decisions that need to be made with those I care about, I will not let those issues impact the job I have been hired to do. I continue to care deeply about our students, our Board, our community, and each of you. Statement from Wadsworth City School District Superintendent Andrew Hill

If Hill is found to have violated any part of the contract, he’ll be immediately terminated.

