NE Ohio weather roller coaster continues: After a record high temp, we'll see the 20s

Tuesday's high temperature of 68 degrees, recorded at the Akron-Canton Airport, replaced the previous record high temperature of 65 degrees set in 1996.

CANTON ‒ Tuesday's high temperature of 68 degrees set a record, replacing the previous historic high of 65 degrees set in 1996.

In addition to the record-breaker measured at the Akron-Canton Airport, the National Weather Service reported historic highs in Toledo, at 73 degrees; Cleveland, 71; Mansfield, 68; Youngstown, 64; and Erie, Pennsylvania, 66.

More: Large hail, damaging winds may accompany thunderstorms tonight in Canton area

But the bottom is expected to drop out tonight with a forecasted low of 23. That's 45 degrees below Tuesday's record high and 41 degrees below today's forecast high of 64. Snow is possible.

Today's breezy to windy conditions will make it feel cooler. Wind chill values tonight will dip into the single digits and teens.

The National Weather Service is predicting rain showers before 3 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 3 and 4 p.m. There will be a slight chance of snow showers after 4 p.m. Some thunder is possible.

It will remain cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 64 by 9 a.m., then falling to around 34 during the remainder of the day. It will be breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 23 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

There will be a slight chance of snow showers before 3 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Expect conditions to be breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, and gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Here's the forecast into the beginning of next week, when the termperature is expected to hit 70 degrees:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 11 to 14 mph. At night, it will be mostly clear, with a low around 26 and southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 7 to 13 mph. At night, there will be a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. At night, a chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Record high temperature of 68 set Tuesday at Akron-Canton Airport