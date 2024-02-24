NE Portland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade to celebrate its 35th year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The luck o’ the Irish will return to Portland this year as the Northeast St. Patrick’s Day Parade celebrates its 35th year in the city.

The festivities will begin at 1 p.m. at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Hancock Street near the Beverly Cleary School on Sunday, March 17.

Organizer Steve Slavik – who goes by Steve O’Slavik on the big day – said he started the parade in 1990 to “impress his skeptical father-in-law, Thomas Healy Jr., a tough-minded Michigan attorney of Irish heritage who doubted his son-in-law could throw a proper Irish celebration.”

Now, decades later, the parade spans 16 blocks and features a drum line, bagpipers, mascots and floats from groups like Portland Fire, Portland Pickles, and the Hillsboro Hops.

Community members can register floats or join the festivities by visiting the parade’s website.

Until parade day, a handmade sign in front of Slavik’s home at Northeast Hancock Street and 25th Avenue will be counting down the days until the celebration begins.

