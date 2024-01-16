NE Wisconsin celebrates MLK Day with ceremonies, by giving back

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is much more than just a day off of work or school.

Northeast Wisconsinites found a variety of ways to celebrate the holiday on Monday. Some chose to honor Dr. King’s memory through acts of service.

“It’s just been a staple of what we do on our day off,” said Lisa Penterman with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

She and her colleagues at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin said they’ve been coming to the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry for five years to volunteer on MLK Day.

Green Bay & San Francisco slated for Saturday night, rest of Divisional Round finalized

On Monday, they spent the afternoon stocking shelves and freezers with food in preparation for clients to arrive.

“There’s people out there who are suffering and when we can help them it makes our team feel better,” said Penterman.

A parade of volunteer groups stopped by the pantry on Monday, much to the delight of its executive director Ryan Rasmussen.

“I could not be more grateful and appreciative to have all of these wonderful groups and volunteers come, especially today,” he said. “Volunteers are the lifeblood of this organization.”

In addition to the group from Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Rasmussen said several groups of community members came out to volunteer. Wisconsin Herd players also came out on Monday evening.

Wisconsin Herd

Wisconsin Herd

Wisconsin Herd

Wisconsin Herd

“Just celebrating service and celebrating MLK Day,” said Rasmussen. “Just a wonderful day to have community members come to a place like the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry and give back their time.”

Over at Lawrence University, officials hosted their 33rd annual Fox Cities Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at its Memorial Chapel. This is the first year they’ve been able to have it as an in-person event since the pandemic began.

Green Bay Gamblers change puck drop on Saturday to make way for Packers game

Through music, fellowship, and speakers organizers said the event aims to validate King’s dream while simultaneously celebrating his life. Another goal is to develop community.

University officials also presented awards to community members who have embodied King’s spirit through their work.

“I believe in my heart through these community events is how we extend that table how we welcome people,” said Lissette Cruz-Jiménez, who is he director of Lawrence’s Diversity and Intercultural Center and a lead organizer of the MLK event. “We are excited to be back to an in-person event for the first time since Covid.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.