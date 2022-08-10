Ne-Yo claims Ice-T let him 'squeeze' wife Coco Austin's butt: 'Much of a handful'

Ne-Yo claimed that he grabbed Coco Austin's butt during a Halloween party with permission from her husband, Ice-T.

The R&B singer described the encounter during a preview for the podcast "Drink Champs" with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, allegedly went up to the "Law and Order SUV" actor at the party and confessed he wanted to "squeeze" his wife's butt.

"Mind you, I had had a few drinks at this point," he added. "So, I walked up to him and was like, ‘Bro, with all due respect, uh, I’ve wanted to squeeze Coco’s a-- for a really long time.'"

Ice-T, was not offended by the remark and allegedly told him, "‘You know what? I’m just the kind of pimp that’ll let you do it.'"

RAPPER ICE T JOKES HE WAS ‘ROBBED’ AT NEW JERSEY GAS STATION AMID RISING PRICES AT THE PUMP

The singer, 42, then recalled that Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, called Coco over to them before whispering something in her ear that made the former reality TV star smile.

"[She] turned around and bent that thang over and I tried to grab as much of a handful as I could. He gave me a pound and we drank and hung out the rest of the night," Ne-Yo told the hosts who reacted with shock and laughter.

N.O.R.E. responded, "I’m trying to figure out who’s more gangster in this situation, you, or him or Coco. Or is it all three? I’m taking a shot for that, bro."

Ice-T and Coco have been married for over two decades and share a six-year-old daughter named Chanel.

COCO AUSTIN RECEIVES MIXED CRITICISM AFTER SHARING BREASTFEEDING PHOTO

Recently, Ne-Yo has had marriage troubles after his wife Crystal Renay filed for divorce last month, claiming in court documents that a fathered a child with another woman. The couple divorced in 2018 before remarrying shortly after and share three children together all between the age of one to six years old.