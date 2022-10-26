Neal's prison stay for corruption conviction lasts 7 months

MUNCIE, Ind. — While Jess Neal received a longer sentence than his co-defendants in a scheme to solicit bribes from Muncie Sanitary District contractors, the retired Muncie police officer's stay in federal prison has apparently ended.

In February, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced Neal to two years in federal prison after the Delaware County resident pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Recently, however, Neal was released after spending seven months in the Ashland Federal Correctional Institute in eastern Kentucky, where he had been held since March.

A reader this week sent word to The Star Press they had observed Neal outside his Yorktown home.

According to a Federal Bureau of Prisons website, the 55-year-old Neal is under the direction of a residential re-entry management field office in Milan, Michigan, 50 miles southwest of Detroit.

While it does not specify whether Neal has returned to his Delaware County residence — or whether he might now be on home detention — the website does note the "RRM field offices" nationwide oversee 14,810 "federal offenders," more than 6,100 of whom are assigned to "home confinement."

Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler — sentenced last November to a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge stemming from the same federal investigation of corruption at City Hall and the sanitary district — was released after five months of incarceration in a West Virginia federal prison.

Tyler remained under the supervision of a RRM field office in St. Louis until Oct. 14, when his sentence officially concluded.

Neal's sentence formally runs through Oct. 29, 2023.

The retired police officer and four co-defendants were accused of soliciting bribes from contractors pursuing work with the sanitary district. The federal probe of Muncie corruption began in 2014 and continued through at least 2020.

Nikki Grigsby, former administrator of the Muncie Sanitary District, in May pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to a year of incarceration. She has been held at a prison in Lexington, Kentucky, since June.

Another former MSD official, Tracy Barton, last week pleaded guilty to the same charge and was placed on probation for a year.

Contractor Tony Franklin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in May. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7.

In court documents, federal prosecutors described Phil Nichols, a former Delaware County Democratic Party chairman, as the ringleader of the bribery conspiracy. Comments were made at co-defendants' hearings suggesting the U.S. Attorney's office intended to pursue a harsher sentence for Nichols.

However, the 75-year-old retired Muncie firefighter died in September before the federal charges against him were resolved.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Retired Muncie officer leaves federal prison after 7 months