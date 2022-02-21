Neanderthal gene could explain why some ethnic groups suffer worse from Covid than others

A study has found that mutated genes inherited from Neanderthals doubled the risk of severe Covid

Neanderthal genes which protected people from smallpox could be the reason some ethnic groups are more at risk from Covid, a new study suggests.

Throughout the pandemic, South Asians have been at greater risk of severe Covid, even when accounting for factors like deprivation, jobs and living conditions.

Dr Hugo Zeberg, of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, showed that mutated genes inherited from Neanderthals doubled the risk of severe Covid.

Around half of South Asians carry the mutations, compared to one-fifth of Europeans, but Dr Zeberg realised the variants must have been beneficial at one time in order for them to be passed on.

In new research, he found that they lower the risk of HIV by about 27 per cent, suggesting they would also prevent other diseases that enter cells in the same way, such as smallpox.

‘Genetic risk factor’

“This major genetic risk factor for Covid-19 is so common that I started wondering whether it might actually be good for something, such as providing protection against another infectious disease”, said Dr Hugo Zeberg.

“We don't know at the moment why it was likely advantageous 10,000 years ago. There are many genes involved in the immune system in this region of the genome, so there are many plausible candidate genes.

“If I were to guess, smallpox would be a good candidate. It also enters cells using chemokine receptors. But at this point, this is just speculation.”

Some people become seriously ill when infected with coronavirus while others have only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

In addition to known risk factors such as advanced age and other illnesses like diabetes, genes also contribute to the chances of ending up with a severe infection.

People with the Neanderthal mutation on chromosome three have fewer CCR5 receptors which HIV uses to enter human cells, the same entry method as smallpox, so researchers believe the mutation may have happened thousands of years ago to protect against the deadly virus, which has since been eradicated.

“This shows how a genetic variant can be both good and bad news: Bad news if a person contracts Covid-19, good news because it offers protection against getting infected with HIV.

“Now we know that this risk variant for Covid-19 provides protection against HIV. But it was probably protection against yet another disease that increased its frequency after the last ice age.”

The research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.