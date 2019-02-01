Neanderthals and Denisovans Lived (and Mated) in This Siberian Cave

The Neanderthals and Denisovans — both relatives of modern humans — were roommates, literally, for thousands of years in a remote Siberian cave, two new studies find.

Back in ancient times, this cave would have been a real estate agent's paradise; it's the only place in the world that Neanderthals, Denisovans and possibly even modern humans lived in together throughout history, the researchers found.

The cave was so popular that hominins (a group that includes humans, our ancestors and our close evolutionary cousins like chimps) lived there almost continuously over both warm and cold periods during the past 300,000 years, the researchers found. [In Photos: Bones from a Denisovan-Neanderthal Hybrid]

By analyzing fossils and DNA, the researchers learned that the enigmatic Denisovans lived in the cave from at least 200,000 to 50,000 years ago, and the Neanderthals lived there between 190,000 and 100,000 years ago.

Researchers Maxim Kozlikin, Vladimir Uliyanov and Richard 'Bert' Roberts stand in the east chamber of Denisova Cave. IAET SB RAS/Sergei Zelensky More

It's not completely out of the blue that Neanderthals and Denisovans mingled. In 2018, researchers published a study in the journal Nature on the bone fragment of a teenage girl who had a Neanderthal mother and a Denisovan father, the first direct evidence that the two hominin groups interbred.

The new research shows that this girl, whose remains were found in Denisova Cave, lived about 100,000 years ago, the scientists said.

Dating bonanza

Researchers have been excavating Denisova Cave, located in the foothills of the Altai Mountains in Siberia, for the past 40 years.

In 2010, the cave gained worldwide recognition when scientists announced they had found the finger bone of a previously unknown hominin, and published its genome. They named the hominin the Denisovans (deh-NEESE-so-vans), after the cave.

However, until now, researchers had few artifacts to date, so they weren't sure exactly when the cave's inhabitants lived there. Now, two new studies reveal a chronology for the cave's inhabitants.

In one study, researchers in Australia and Russia used optical dating to determine the age of the cave's sediments. They couldn't use radiocarbon dating because that can reliably date organic objects to only 50,000 years ago. In contrast, optical dating allows scientists to find out when quartz and feldspar grains in the soil were last exposed to sunlight.

In the other study, researchers in Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, Russia and Canada looked at the predictable decay of a radioactive carbon isotope (radiocarbon dating) to figure out the ages of bone, tooth and charcoal fragments found in the upper layers of the site; and then they created a statistical model that integrated all of the cave's newly discovered dates.

"We had to invent some new methods to date the deepest and oldest deposits and construct a robust chronology for the sediments in Denisova Cave," study co-researcher Bo Li, an associate professor at the School of Earth, Atmospheric and Life Sciences at the University of Wollongong in Australia, said in a statement.

Researchers Michael Shunkov, Maxim Kozlikin and Vladimir Uliyanov convene in the south chamber of Denisova Cave. Paul Goldberg More