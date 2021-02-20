Neanderthals died out after Earth's magnetic poles flipped, causing a climate crisis 42,000 years ago, a study says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aria Bendix
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Neanderthal Evolution
An exhibit shows a Neanderthal family at the Neanderthal Museum in Krapina, Croatia, in February 2010. Reuters/Nikola Solic

  • Earth's magnetic poles flipped 42,000 years ago, which may have triggered a global climate crisis, a new study found.

  • The resulting changes in temperatures and radiation levels may have killed off many large mammals.

  • The event may have ultimately contributed to the extinction of Neanderthals.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Earth saw a lot of commotion when its magnetic poles flipped 42,000 years ago.

Scientists have known about the flip since the late 1960s. Earth's magnetic poles aren't static - they're generated by electric currents from the planet's liquid outer core, which is constantly in motion. As of late, Earth's magnetic North pole has wandered considerably on a path toward northern Russia.

But for the most part, scientists didn't think the last pole flip had a major environmental impact. Sure, the planet's magnetic field got weaker, allowing more cosmic rays to penetrate the atmosphere, but plant and animal life wasn't known to have been greatly affected.

A new study now suggests a more dramatic phenomenon occurred: The additional cosmic rays may have depleted ozone concentrations, opening the floodgates for more ultraviolet radiation in the atmosphere. Shifting weather patterns may have expanded the ice sheet over North America and dried out Australia, prompting the extinction of many large mammal species. A solar storm, meanwhile, might have driven ancient humans to seek shelter in caves.

As competition for resources grew, our closest extinct human relative, Neanderthals, may have died out.

"It would have been an incredibly scary time, almost like the end of days," Chris Turney, an Earth scientist at the University of New South Wales, said in a video describing the new research.

Scientists have not come to agree on a definitive theory about why Neanderthals disappeared. Some research suggests their extinction happened naturally, as Neanderthals inbred with modern humans or the population became too small to hunt, mate, and raise children. Other scientists have posited that Neanderthals may have been out-competed for resources as modern humans started to populate Europe.

But it's probably no coincidence that Neanderthals died out following a major shift of Earth's magnetic poles, Turney's study suggests.

"It was only when you started talking between different areas of science, you could see the connections," his co-author, Alan Cooper, said. "Before that, none of the different fields had worked out 42 [42,000 years ago] was the key event."

Ancient trees and caves hold clues about a possible climate disaster

A scientist takes measurements for the archaeo-magnetic survey in the Bruniquel Cave in southwestern France in this undated handout photo after the discovery there of mysterious ring-shaped structures fashioned about 176,500 years ago by Neanderthals. Etienne FABRE - SSAC/Handout via Reuters
A scientist takes measurements in the Bruniquel Cave in southwestern France. Thomson Reuters

To find out what happened to Earth's climate 42,000 years ago, scientists asked a native New Zealander who was alive at the time: the ancient kauri tree. The tree's rings serve as a record of radiocarbon levels - a radioactive isotope - in the atmosphere over tens of thousands of years. Indeed, the rings showed evidence of rising radiocarbon at the time when the magnetic fields flipped, an event known as the "Laschamps excursion."

The event isn't unique in the history of our planet: The British Geological Survey estimates that four or five pole flips occur every million years.

During these reversals, the magnetic shield that protects our planet from solar wind (charged particles streaming off the sun) gets weaker. Earth's magnetic North and South poles - not to be confused with the planet's northernmost and southernmost geographic points - switch places.

The Laschamps excursion, the most recent example of this magnetic flip, likely took place over a period of 1,000 years. That's a blip in Earth's lifetime, but long enough to alter the fates of those living on the planet.

"In that process of flipping from North to South and South to North, effectively the Earth's magnetic field almost disappeared," Turney said. "And it opened the planet up to all these high-energy particles from outer space."

If the sun spewed extra-high levels of radiation in a solar storm during that time, Neanderthals may have needed to seek cover.

Indeed, the Laschamps excursion coincided with a rise in cave use across Europe and Southeast Asia. In particular, researchers have found red ocher handprints in the regions' caves that date back some 40,000 years. According to the new study, this pigment could have served as an ancient form of sunscreen.

Neanderthal study
Red ocher handprints in Spain's El Castillo cave may represent the use of an ancient form of sunscreen. Paul Pettitt, Gobierno de Cantabria

Another magnetic reversal could be 'imminent'

Not all researchers are convinced by Turney and Cooper's analysis. Chris Stringer, an anthropologist at the Natural History Museum in London, told The Guardian that although the Laschamps excursion could have contributed to Neanderthals' demise, it's hard to know exactly when they died out.

"They did survive longer and ranged more widely than just Europe, and we have a very poor fix on the timing of their final disappearance across swathes of Asia," Stringer said.

James Channell, a geologist at the University of Florida, told NPR that historical records of ice cores dating back 42,000 years don't indicate a global climate crisis. Still, he added, "there does appear to be a linkage" between the extinction of large mammals and the weakening of Earth's magnetic field.

At the very least, the new study offers a hint about what could happen if magnetic north and south flip again.

Scientists know that Earth's magnetic field has weakened about 9% in the past 170 years. The magnetic North pole has also been drifting more rapidly since the 1990s, at a rate of 30 to 40 miles per year.

This has "increased speculation that a field reversal may be imminent," the researchers wrote. Such an event could potentially topple power grids and satellite networks. An increase in radiation could also expose more people to diseases like cancer.

But scientists suspect that any possible magnetic reversal would be in its early stages. Earth's magnetic field is still far stronger than it was the last time the poles flipped.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • A genetic advantage inherited from Neanderthals could give some people a 22% lower risk of severe COVID-19

    The remnants of Neanderthal DNA are more common in people from Europe and Asia. They could confer an advantage during a coronavirus infection.

  • National Guard on standby in DC for March 4 - the day QAnon followers believe that Trump will become president

    The conspiracy theorists are clinging on to the bizarre hope that Trump will be sworn in as president on March 4, 2021.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover lands safely on Mars

    Perseverance can now explore the Jezero Crater.

  • Perseverance lands safely on Mars and sends back its first images of the surface

    Mars rover Perseverance has landed on the surface of Mars after a white-knuckle descent involving picking a landing spot just moments before making a rocket-powered sky-crane landing. The rover immediately sent back its first image of Jezero Crater, which it will be exploring over the course of its mission. A clearly tense but optimistic team watched as Perseverance made its final approach to Mars a few hours ago, confirming it was on track to hit the bullseye of Jezero Crater, the ancient delta where the rover will soon be roving.

  • Now on 'Mars time,' NASA's Perseverance team has to shift their work hours 40 minutes later every day

    NASA asks the engineers and scientists behind the rover to make this daily change for three months, sometimes working overnight.

  • Pentagon chief says he's looking into 'deeply disturbing' video of a female Marine tearfully calling out the Corps for its reaction to sexual misconduct

    "This is exactly why f---ing females in the military f---ing kill themselves," the Marine says in the video.

  • GOP Congressional Staffers Say They're Furious At Their Bosses — Privately, At Least

    Shaken by the actions of Republican lawmakers before and after Jan. 6, many aides say they feel trapped.

  • Naomi Osaka said she switched from eating Japanese to Greek food the day before matches and now thinks it's a good omen

    Naomi Osaka saw Stefanos Tsitsipas' win over Rafa Nadal as a sign that her switch to Greek food was a good idea.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars

    NASA's Perseverance rover — designed to further the hunt for past life on Mars — successfully touched down on the Red Planet Thursday. Why it matters: Mars was once a relatively warm, wet and habitable world, and Perseverance — nicknamed Percy — could help NASA figure out if it was inhabited billions of years ago. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Perseverance landed in Jezero Crater at the site of what scientists think was once a river delta, thought to be one of the best places to hunt for past life. The rover will now go through a series of checkouts before it begins roaming the planet and searching for interesting rocks to study. Perseverance comes equipped with multiple instruments, including one designed to create oxygen from carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which might one day be used by human explorers.The big picture: Perseverance completes the trio of missions from three different nations that launched to Mars in July and successfully arrived this month. The United Arab Emirates' Hope probe and China's Tianwen-1 mission are both orbiting the planet now. China's spacecraft is expected to release a rover down to the surface in the coming months.What's next: Perseverance is equipped with sample tubes that it will fill with the most interesting looking rocks for an eventual return to Earth on a future mission, expected to launch in 2026.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Red Star Belgrade denounce racist chants at Ibrahimovic

    Serbia's champions Red Star Belgrade on Friday strongly condemned racists slogans chanted at Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, during their Europa League last 32 first leg with Milan AC.

  • ‘WandaVision’ Review: Episode 7 Breaks the Fourth Wall for the Wrong Reasons — Spoilers

    Playing off "Modern Family" without the family, "WandaVision" gives its grieving lead the perfect chance to connect with her audience... and wastes it.

  • Yes, You Should Actually Turn Your Heat Down in a Winter Storm Power Outage

    Here are the best ways to stay warm without cranking the thermostat.

  • How the pandemic is changing the protocol for NASA’s Mars landing — and how to watch it happen

    Veteran spacecraft engineer Chris Voorhees has witnessed six Mars landings in the course of his career, and he’s playing a role in the next one as president of a Seattle-based engineering firm called First Mode. But even though First Mode has been helping NASA ensure that its Perseverance rover will get to the surface of Mars safely on Thursday, Voorhees will experience it in the same way millions of others around the world will: from home, watching a live stream via YouTube. At least he’ll be munching on the traditional good-luck peanuts. “I feel weird if I don’t do it,”… Read More

  • The Best Cast-Iron Skillets

    Treat any one of these pans properly, and it will serve you for decades.

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover touches down to start years-long search for life on Mars

    NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars today and began a mission that’s meant to store up evidence of past life on Mars, after a trip that came to a climax with seven minutes of delicious terror. “Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” lead controller Swati Mohan declared at 12:55 p.m. PT. The end of Perseverance’s seven-month, 300 million-mile journey played out like a radio drama. Due to limited bandwidth and an 11-minute delay in receiving signals, there was no live video of the landing. But thanks to… Read More

  • The F-35’s Engine Is a Bit Busted Right Now

    Between cracked turbine blades and slow repair periods, things aren't going so great.

  • BlackSky satellite data venture makes a $1.5B deal to go public in SPAC merger

    BlackSky Holdings, which is operating a growing fleet of Earth observation satellites as well as a cloud-based platform to analyze geospatial data, says it will become a publicly traded company through a blank-check merger valued at nearly $1.5 billion. The agreement with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. would result in BlackSky being listed on the NYSE with the ticker symbol “BKSY” in July. It’s the latest chapter for a company that traces its roots to Seattle — and still has roughly half of its 135-employee workforce here. The other half of the operation is based in Herndon, Va. The merger could… Read More

  • Elon Musk Wants the Tesla Roadster to Hover Without Killing People

    Shouldn't be too hard, right?

  • Former Boeing CEO’s blank check company raises $240M for future aerospace deal

    New Vista Acquisition Corp., the blank-check company founded by former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to prime the pump for a future high-tech acquisition, went on the market today with an initial public offering valued at $240 million. That’s significantly higher than the originally planned $200 million offering. The IPO comes a little more than a year after Boeing fired Muilenburg amid controversy over his handling of the company’s 737 MAX crisis. Boeing is still dealing with the financial and reputational aftermath of two catastrophic crashes in late 2018 and early 2019, the worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX fleet that… Read More

  • Axiom raises $130M for its space station — and adds Blue Origin alum to its board

    The longtime president of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture, Rob Meyerson, will be joining the board of directors for another pioneering space company in connection with a $130 million funding round. Texas-based Axiom Space says the fresh funding will boost its effort to build the world’s first commercial space station, starting as early as 2024. The Series B funding round was led by London-based C5 Capital, which focuses on cybersecurity and related sectors. Axiom Space said it will partner with other companies in C5’s portfolio to establish an orbital center for cloud computing and cybersecurity operations. Meyerson,… Read More