Near or below freezing temperatures heading to Northern California

(FOX40.COM) — Exceptionally cold temperatures are in the forecast for Northern California.

“Plan accordingly so that you can protect your plants, pets and people,” the National Weather Service said in an update.

Morning lows are expected to drop to near below-freezing temperatures on Sunday night and remain through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Widespread frost is forecast to hit the area around 1 a.m. followed by patchy fog that’s expected to last until 9 a.m.

NWS reported that after the fog the day should remain mostly clear with temperatures to reach as low as 30 degrees and as high as 50 degrees.

After Monday, “unsettled weather is expected as multiple weather systems drop into Northern California,” NWS said. Periods of mountain snow and foothill showers are forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Night and early morning temperatures are forecast to remain near freezing.

