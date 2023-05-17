'Near catastrophic car chase'

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex detailed a harrowing car chase by paparazzi in New York City. And did Russia destroy a United States Patriot missile defense system? Not so much, Ukraine says.

👋 Hello! Laura Davis here to tell you all about what's happening in Wednesday's news. Let's dive in!

But first: Tackling #Tattoogate. 😤 Here's why the internet is fighting over a tattoo of a fox.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here.

Harry, Meghan in harrowing chase by paparazzi, reps say

Stirring memories of the crash that killed Princess Diana, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were pursued in their car by paparazzi after a charity event in New York City, an incident that the mayor and the couple’s office described Wednesday as potentially dangerous. The pair and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen vehicles on Tuesday. Calling the incident "near catastrophic," the team said in a statement that the chase to capture photos of the couple "resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers." The couple was eventually able to switch to a taxi cab and be whisked away safely. Here's what we know.

🎥 Watch: Witness describes Harry, Meghan paparazzi pursuit.

Last-minute debt ceiling deal could still spark recession

Even if the United States doesn't hit the ceiling, it doesn't mean we're totally recession-proof. Sure, a deal in the coming days would avert the “economic and financial catastrophe” envisioned by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. But an eleventh-hour agreement that narrowly averts default but frays nerves, sinks stocks and pushes up interest rates could still do some damage, as did similar standoffs in 2011 and 2013, and even push a frail economy into recession. That’s far more likely than a breach of the debt limit that triggers financial calamity. What you should know.

Story continues

👉 President Joe Biden pushed back Wednesday at new work requirements for welfare programs that Republicans covet in a package to raise the debt ceiling, insisting that any changes he supports would be insignificant, yet not taking the issue off the table entirely. Here's the latest.

Does the debt ceiling battle matter to your 401(k)?

Just in case: How to prepare financially in case the US defaults.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Suspect indicted in stabbing deaths of 4 University of Idaho students

A Ph.D. criminology student accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students in November has been indicted by a grand jury and will appear for arraignment on Monday to enter a plea. Bryan Kohberger, 28, has already been charged directly by prosecutors, but a grand jury indictment allows the case to be transferred directly to a higher-level court in Moscow, Idaho. It also allows prosecutors to keep more of their evidence secret until trial. Authorities say DNA evidence left at the scene ties Kohberger to the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, whose bodies were found by another roommate on Nov. 13. Here's what's next.

A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022, is displayed on a table along with buttons and bracelets on Nov. 30, 2022, during a vigil in memory of the victims in Moscow, Idaho.

Ukraine denies Russian claim Patriot system destroyed

Calling it Russian propaganda, Ukraine dismissed claims Wednesday that a U.S.-built Patriot missile defense system had been destroyed by Russian missiles during a barrage effectively fended off near Kyiv. Moscow claimed it used a hypersonic Kinzhal missile to destroy the system during an overnight strike earlier this week. U.S. officials later said the system probably was damaged but not destroyed. "Do not worry about the fate of the Patriot," Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said. "Everything that (the Russians) say there, let it remain in their propaganda archive." Here's the latest.

Fate of Black Sea grain deal between Ukraine and Russia hangs in balance.

Relatives and friends of Ukrainian serviceman Volodymyr Nestor, killed in combat with Russian troops, mourn during his funeral at a cemetery in Lviv on Tuesday.

A break from the news

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. Send her an email at laura@usatoday.com or follow along with her adventures – and misadventures – on Twitter. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prince Harry, Meghan, debt ceiling, Bryan Kohberger: Wednesday's news