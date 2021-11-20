Near collision sparks ‘road rage’ assault in Turlock. Driver is seriously injured

A near collision on the roadway Tuesday night in Turlock led to an assault that left the victim unconscious, Turlock police said. What police are calling a road rage incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Geer Road.

The person who was assaulted was taken to a hospital with potential life-threatening injuries. The patient was treated and held overnight for monitoring.

Turlock police said the person and the suspect were driving in separate vehicles that nearly were involved in a minor collision on Geer.

The suspect, who has not been identified, followed the other driver to a gas station. He approached the other driver and committed the violent assault, police said.

Officers responding to the 1200 block of Geer Road found a person in the parking lot, who was bleeding and unconscious. The victim was not identified other than authorities said he is a male. He was taken to a hospital with what police called potential life-threatening injuries, and was held overnight.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Black male in his 30s. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a muscular physique and light complexion.

Detectives investigating the road rage incident obtained an image of the assailant, police said.

Anyone who may know the individual may call Detective Gina Giovacchini at (209) 668-6539. People with information about the incident may call the Turlock Police Department tip line at (209) 668-5550, extension 6780 or send an email to tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

Callers can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. They may be eligible for a cash reward.